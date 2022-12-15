What's more important? A political issue or a practical achievement?

All too often in today's Washington, representatives reach for rhetoric that scores a point or wins the Twitter battle but does little to actually improve peoples' lives. This week, however, pragmatism triumphed over partisanship. President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, a reasonable solution to a real problem that commanded major support from Republican lawmakers — 12 in the Senate and 39 in the House.

There are two lessons here: Washington can actually work when lawmakers from both parties bring a spirit of mutual respect and goodwill to the table. And the progress toward marriage equality in this country might be slow, but it is definitely steady.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you