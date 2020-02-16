Dan Walters: Vocational ed makes a comeback

Somewhere along the way, California’s public schools became enamored with the notion that all students will — or at least should — acquire degrees from four-year colleges.

Local school districts often adopted college-prep-for-all policies and in doing so denigrated and often eliminated what was once called vocational education — classes to prepare students for useful and often lucrative jobs in the real world.

It’s self-evident that not every student has the aptitude for and interest in spending four or more years seeking a baccalaureate degree, but educational officialdom treated those not college-inclined as second-class citizens.

One reason: It’s much less stressful for teachers and counselors to tell parents that their children could be lawyers or doctors than to suggest they might be better suited, and happier, to become auto mechanics or construction workers.

Over time, that attitude contributed to what became a very high dropout rate and deprived California of the skilled workers it needs to function.

All of the political noise about solving California’s chronic housing shortage means nothing, for example, if we don’t have enough carpenters, plumbers, electricians and other skilled construction workers.