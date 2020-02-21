Dan Walters: Two crises should not be wasted

Another, much-smaller crisis, just a couple of miles from the Capitol, could be a way to demonstrate the virtues of streamlining housing construction.

For more than a half-century, California’s state fair, which dates back to 1858, has been staged each year at Cal Expo, a state-owned complex that borders the American River.

Cal Expo was envisioned as a year-round attraction, somewhat patterned after Disneyland, complete with a monorail. It never happened and today, Cal Expo is just a collection of somewhat shabby, architecturally bleak and deteriorating structures surrounded by immense parking lots.

The state fair itself, meanwhile, has lost most of whatever cachet it once had. Notwithstanding a slight upward bump last year, its attendance, mostly from the Sacramento area, has been steadily declining — down 40% in the last two decades.

While the fair is supposed to be a showcase for California’s agricultural output, artistic talents and crafts, attendees are mostly drawn by the carnival and arrays of trailers serving deep-fried everything. It doesn’t generate enough money to pay for Cal Expo’s upkeep and its managers have been desperately seeking new revenue streams.