Dan Walters: The politics of slow population growth

During the first decade of the 21st century, demographers in California’s Department of Finance and those in the U.S. Census Bureau found themselves in a genteel conflict.

Years by year, the two agencies’ estimates of California’s population diverged, finally reaching a gap of about 1 million human beings.

It was officially resolved by the 2010 census, which declared that California had 37.3 million residents, close to the state’s pre-census estimates.

Of course, the number was wrong because it’s impossible to precisely count everyone, and could easily have been a million or two too low, given the state’s large number of homeless and undocumented immigrants. However, it was the official number used by the federal government, including its allocation of congressional seats.

After the 2010 census, California’s delegation was frozen at 53 seats, still by far the largest of any state but a culture shock for a state that had been accustomed to seeing its congressional allocation grow steadily ever since it had entered the union in 1850.

Another census is scheduled for this year and last month, the two demographic agencies released their final estimates of the state’s population (as of July 1, 2019) before the official count begins.