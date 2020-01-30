Dan Walters: The pardon power, for good or ill

The power of presidents and governors to overrule judges and juries by pardoning convicted felons or commuting their sentences is a vestige of ancient monarchial authority.

As one history of the pardon power puts it:

“The prerogative of mercy made its debut on the statutory rolls of the Anglo-Saxon monarchs during the reign of King Ine of Wessex (668-725 A.D.). Section 6 of the Laws provided: ‘If any one fight in the king’s house, let him be liable in all his property, and be it in the king’s doom whether he shall or shall not have life.’”

Federal and state constitutions enshrined the power of elected executives to have the last say in criminal cases, and many a movie has depicted a murderer awaiting execution and hoping for a last-minute phone call from the governor.

Most pardons are granted only after felons have demonstrated, usually after serving much or all of their sentences, that they have become good citizens and deserved to have their offenses erased.