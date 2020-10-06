Dan Walters: Proposition 16: A new fight over affirmative action

Fundamentally, Proposition 16 is the latest skirmish in a decades-long conflict over the meaning of two words — affirmative action.

If passed — very doubtful, according to two recent polls — the measure would repeal 1996’s Proposition 209, which banned discrimination or preferences “on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.”

Proposition 209 advocate Ward Connerly, a Black member of the University of California’s Board of Regents, said at the time, “Affirmative action was meant to be temporary (but) three decades later, affirmative action is permanent and firmly entrenched as a matter of public policy (and) the battleground for a political and economic war that has racial self-interest as its centerpiece.”

Connerly was referring to the 1960s, when President John Kennedy ordered federal government contractors to “take affirmative action to ensure that applicants are employed and that employees are treated during employment without regard to their race, creed, color, or national origin.”

The term, however, quickly morphed from treatment “without regard” for race, gender or ethnicity into policies granting specific preferences to what were then called “minorities.”

At its outer edges, affirmative action evolved into rigid quotas, and California became the epicenter of the issue when a white Vietnam veteran named Allan Bakke applied to the University of California, Davis, medical school.