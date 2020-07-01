Dan Walters: PG&E faces an uncertain future

Servicing those debts, spending heavily on upgrades to prevent future fires and otherwise reconfiguring the company will be a heavy lift, because it also must remain profitable if it is to attract the investment capital that all corporations need.

All of these expensive conditions will inevitably find their way into the power rates that PG&E’s millions of consumer and commercial customers pay — rates that are already among the nation’s highest.

Were the company to stumble again, and fail to meet the prescribed metrics, some sort of state takeover is possible, or even likely. It was being widely discussed early in PG&E’s bankruptcy and into this year, but seemed to lose steam as COVID-19 and recession became the preoccupations of politicians and the public.

However, legislation that could convert PG&E into a non-profit, publicly owned corporation called Golden State Energy is on the verge of enactment. Once it’s law, Newsom or a future governor could unilaterally trigger its creation and begin to take over PG&E’s assets, either by voluntary sale or involuntary taking.