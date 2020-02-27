Dan Walters: Newsom makes big political wager

Gavin Newsom is rushing in where angels — and more cautious politicians — fear to tread by devoting virtually all of his second State of the State address to California’s seemingly intractable housing and homelessness crises.

Newsom is staking his governorship, and perhaps his hopes of climbing further up the political pecking order, on jump-starting housing construction and moving tens of thousands of men, women and children off the streets.

While beginning his 40-plus-minute address to the Legislature with boilerplate paeans to the state’s vibrant economy and patting himself and lawmakers on the back for last year’s accomplishments, he quickly segued into the issue that polls say is uppermost in Californians’ minds.

“No amount of progress can camouflage the most pernicious crisis in our midst, the ultimate manifestation of poverty, homelessness,” Newsom declared. “That’s why I’m devoting today’s remarks to this crisis. Let’s call it what it is, a disgrace, that the richest state in the richest nation — succeeding across so many sectors — is falling so far behind, to properly house, heal and humanely treat so many of its own people.”

So what would Newsom do?