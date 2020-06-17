Dan Walters: Newsom, Legislature build new wall of debt

What no one is talking about, at least publicly, is that both Newsom and the Legislature want to run up many billions of dollars in new debt. They want to raid state special funds for “loans” that would have to be repaid later, make “deferrals” in state aid to schools that would have to be repaid later, and impose temporary ceilings on corporate tax breaks that businesses could recoup later.

The new wall of debt would be at least $20 billion over several years, the biggest chunk of it in deferrals of constitutionally required aid to K-12 schools and community colleges.

Newsom’s revised education budget would defer “approximately $13 billion” in this fiscal year and next with the promise to repay it slowly beginning in 2021-22 and in doing so, raise the schools’ share of state revenues. The Legislature takes a different approach but still counts on education deferrals to balance its budget on paper.

The caps on business tax breaks would, both budgets assume, generate $9 billion over two years, but corporations could accumulate unclaimed deductions and take them after the caps are lifted. So in reality, they are loans that would have to be repaid.