Dan Walters: It’s time to curb police violence
Calmatters Commentary

Dan Walters: It’s time to curb police violence

{{featured_button_text}}

One would think that with demonstrations against police brutality raging throughout the state, even in small rural towns, officers who monitored the protests would have been on their best behavior.

Not so. Gratuitous violence against marchers, innocent bystanders and reporters wearing identifying vests and/or displaying credentials was rampant.

In Vallejo, which has a sorry history of police killings, Detective Jarrett Tonn, riding in a patrol car during demonstrations, saw Sean Monterrosa carrying what he thought was a gun and fired five shots through the car’s window, killing the young man.

Vallejo police didn’t even announce Monterrosa’s death for a day and a half, but finally declared that Monterrosa had no gun and was on his knees with his arms raised when Tonn shot.

“They executed him. There was no reason for them to kill my brother like that,” Monterrosa’s sister, Ashley Monterrosa, told ABC7 News.

It’s an old story, sadly reminiscent of what happened in Sacramento two years ago when two cops fired about 20 bullets at a shadowy figure they thought had a gun. A young black man, Stephon Clark, was shot eight times and died with a cellphone in his hand, not a gun.

Clark’s death supercharged a long-nascent campaign to change California’s deadly force laws. Last year, after much negotiating, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 392, which says deadly force is legally allowable only “when necessary in defense of human life.”

Monterrosa’s death in Vallejo may become the first test of the new law.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced that he will review the Vallejo Police Department, whose officers have killed 19 suspects since 2010. No Vallejo officer has been charged for an on-duty shooting, but taxpayers have paid out more than $7 million to settle civil lawsuits.

Becerra stopped short of intervening in the Monterrosa case, but the Solano County district attorney’s office is on notice as it decides whether Tonn should be prosecuted.

California clearly has a problem with police violence, not only in the long list of dead unarmed suspects, but in the aggressive tactics during protests of George Floyd’s suffocation death with a Minneapolis policeman kneeling on his neck.

Police unions have long had a cozy arrangement with the Democratic politicians who dominate California, trading campaign endorsements for hefty benefits and special legal protections. California is one of the very few states, for instance, that don’t revoke the “certifications” of officers who are fired, thus allowing them to continue working elsewhere.

That unholy alliance cracked a bit last year with the passage of the new shooting standard, and with events this year, the unions know that their clout is fading.

Last weekend, in full-page newspaper ads, the unions representing cops in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose proposed a slate of reforms.

“No words can convey our collective disgust and sorrow for the murder of George Floyd,” the unions said in the advertisement. “We have an obligation as a profession and as human beings to express our sorrow by taking action.”

Their plan includes reforms adopted by some individual agencies, a national database of former police officers fired for gross misconduct, and a national use-of-force standard that “emphasizes reverence for life, de-escalation, a duty to intercede, proportional responses to dangerous incidents and strong accountability.”

It’s a start, but only a start. We need good cops to deal with those who prey on the public, and we need alternatives to police for purely social problems such as public intoxication. The onus is on Newsom, Becerra and other Democratic officials to step up.

Walters, Dan

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark James Miller: Nipomo’s famous migrant mother
Columnists

Mark James Miller: Nipomo’s famous migrant mother

CENTRAL COAST: PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE Florence Owens lived until 1983. When word of her illness became public, her family received more than $35,000 in donations to help defray her medical bills, and more than 2,000 letters from well-wishers. Florence may have lived a life of hardship and obscurity, but when she passed, people knew who she was.

Larry Bargenquast: The losing path of liberalism
Columnists

Larry Bargenquast: The losing path of liberalism

GUEST COMMENTARY It is interesting to watch the party of progressives as it turns into the party of fear and lies. Theirs is not merely a philosophical difference of how to run the country, but a vicious war for power and control.

Kevin G. Walthers: Liberty and justice for all?
Columnists

Kevin G. Walthers: Liberty and justice for all?

GUEST COMMENTARY Over the next several weeks we are going to pull back the curtain on how we deal with race and racism at Allan Hancock College. It’s going to be uncomfortable for all of us, but I know we will be a better college because of it.

Kevin Merrill: Maybe time passes too quickly
Columnists

Kevin Merrill: Maybe time passes too quickly

KEVIN MERRILL I was out walking through the vineyard the other morning, watching our crews move trellis wires and open up the vines. We do this to allow light and air to get inside the canopy, keeping our nemesis, powdery mildew, from growing on the berries and leaves. So far, knock on wood, we are mildew free.

Dan Walters: Gavin Newsom channels Pete Wilson
Columnists

Dan Walters: Gavin Newsom channels Pete Wilson

DAN WALTERS As the crises cascade one upon the other — pandemic, economic decline and racial conflict — Democrat Gavin Newsom’s governorship bears an increasingly eerie resemblance to that of Republican Pete Wilson three decades earlier.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News