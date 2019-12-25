Dan Walters: Housing crisis and reality
Calmatters Commentary

Dan Walters: Housing crisis and reality

{{featured_button_text}}

As he was running for governor, Gavin Newsom repeatedly and emphatically promised to attack California’s housing shortage head-on, pledging in an online article to “lead the effort to develop the 3.5 million new housing units we need by 2025 because our solutions must be as bold as the problem is big.”

During his inaugural address in January, Newsom said he would implement “a Marshall Plan for affordable housing,” likening it to the reconstruction of Europe after World War II.

As Newsom completes his first year as governor, however, housing construction is shrinking. A bulletin issued last week by his Department of Finance says that 112,000 new housing starts had been authorized through October, down from 121,000 during the same 10-month period of 2018.

Newsom’s promises have also been shrinking. He’s taken to calling the 3.5-million-unit pledge “a stretch goal” and told the Los Angeles Times, “It’s a stubborn issue. You can’t snap your fingers and build hundreds of thousands, millions of housing units overnight.”

Well, no you can’t. And he should have known that building 3.5 million units by 2025 was an economic and physical impossibility.

It would have required building an average of 500,000 units each year for seven years, more than twice the state’s highest-ever production year, at least $200 billion a year in investment, and hundreds of thousands of additional construction workers.

It was never going to happen — and perhaps it shouldn’t.

The 3.5 million figure comes from a 2016 study by McKinsey & Company on the San Francisco Bay Area’s very tight housing picture, based on an assumption that California should have the same per capita housing level as New York, despite obvious demographic and cultural differences.

A critical examination of the McKinsey conclusion by the Palo Alto-based Embarcadero Institute contends, logically, that Texas would be a better basis for comparison and using it indicates that California needs another 1.5 million units, not 3.5 million. Based on nationwide housing trends, the Embarcadero study concludes, the number would be 1.4 million.

Those lower numbers would translate into a need for about 200,000 housing starts a year, which comports with the state’s official goal of 180,000 units a year or 1.1 million by 2025, still much higher than current production but in line with what’s happened in years past.

So while California may not need 3.5 million new units, it still has an acute shortage that would take tens of billions of dollars in annual investment — plus political will and thousands of more construction workers — to erase.

It can’t happen overnight, as Newsom now — and belatedly — concedes, but it could happen if all the ingredients could be assembled.

This year, the Legislature and Newsom took a few baby steps toward overcoming the resistance to affordable housing, such as authorizing more auxiliary housing, known as “granny flats” or “casitas,” on single-family lots.

However, they also passed a rent control law that, if anything, will discourage the increased private investment that’s vital if housing production is to significantly increase.

Meanwhile, a new report by a team of attorneys at two University of California law schools postulates that under-the-radar laws, including several passed this year, collectively give Newsom’s Department of Housing and Community Development some serious new powers to force communities to accept more housing, overcoming “not-in-my-backyard” sentiments.

“When he was running for office, Governor Newsom boldly announced that he would more than triple California’s rate of housing production,” the study’s authors point out. “The ball is in his court.”

Yes, it is.

Walters, Dan

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Byers: How Elon Musk can help save astronomy
Columnists

Michael Byers: How Elon Musk can help save astronomy

Elon Musk will soon offer broadband connectivity to the entire world, delivered through a mega-constellation of 12,000 satellites. Named Starlink and launched by Musk's privately owned company SpaceX, the system will benefit remote communities and developing countries. But it will also be enormously detrimental to astronomy, which depends on dark and radio-quiet skies.

+2
Commentary: Humanity is overwhelming the planet
Columnists

Commentary: Humanity is overwhelming the planet

The COP25 climate change summit that just wrapped up in Madrid, Spain, was not the decisive plunge into climate action the world needed. In the lead up to the conference, 11,000 scientists declared "clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency," and a half-million protesters in Madrid demanded we act accordingly. In the end, however, UN Secretary-General Antonio ...

Commentary: Time to come 'clean' on nuclear power
Columnists

Commentary: Time to come 'clean' on nuclear power

Go back to Sept. 26, 1963. Standing before a crowd of 37,000, President John F. Kennedy exhorted his audience to expand their definition of "conservation." The setting was unusual - behind him stood the newly constructed N Reactor in Hanford, Wash. Nuclear energy, he said, fit squarely into the definition of conservation. Such a suggestion would be anathema to some today, confusing to others. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News