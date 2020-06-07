Dan Walters: Gavin Newsom channels Pete Wilson

For the rest of Wilson’s first term he negotiated — and often bickered — with legislators, including fellow Republicans, over spending cuts, taxes and borrowing to close the state’s growing budget deficits. But as he did, other crises, both natural and human-caused, continued to appear.

The two biggest were the deadly rioting that exploded in Los Angeles after policemen were acquitted of beating black motorist Rodney King in 1992, and a major earthquake that struck Los Angeles in 1994, but there were many other smaller incidents. At one time or another, Wilson issued disaster proclamations for every California county.

Wilson was visibly disappointed at the hand fate dealt him, knowing that his “preventive government” concept was doomed. However, he figuratively shrugged his shoulders and, however reluctantly, transformed himself into a hands-on crisis manager.

It seemed for a while that Wilson would lose his bid for a second term in 1994. But he also was a junkyard dog campaigner and wound up with a landslide victory over Democrat Kathleen Brown and even made a very brief run for president in 1996.