Dan Walters: COVID-19’s very unequal toll

The COVID-19 pandemic is a horrible human tragedy whose global toll is continuing to rise, but it’s also an exercise in collecting and examining data for clues to how it is spreading.

The numbers change minute-by-minute but suggest that in America your chances of being infected may depend on where you stand on the economic ladder, how closely you live and work in the company of others, and how diligently you and your neighbors take precautions.

Take, for example, the startling contrast between what’s been happening in New York and its neighboring states versus what’s been happening, or not happening, in California.

As of Tuesday, according to the New York Times, the nation had counted 37,818 COVID-19 deaths, but New York alone had 14,347 or 38% of the national total, and adding New Jersey (4,377), Pennsylvania (1,366) and Connecticut (1,331) brought the region’s share to nearly 57%.

Three-thousand miles away in California, with twice the population of New York, COVID-19 had claimed just 1,225 lives — tragic for those Californians’ families, of course, but a blessing for the state as a whole. In fact, at just 3 deaths per 100,000 of population, California has had one of the nation’s lowest mortality rates to date while New York’s 74 per 100,000 is 25 times as high.