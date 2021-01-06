Dan Walters: Court upbraids Jerry Brown on ballot measure

MARK JAMES MILLER Last night people said goodbye to 2020 and gave a warm welcome to 2021. There are good reasons for both: We haven’t seen a year like this since 1968, when one earth-shaking event followed another, and because years like this tend to only come around once per century, we have every reason to believe 2021 will be better. As Colin Powell said, “Perennial optimism is a force multiplier.”