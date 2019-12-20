Dan Walters: California’s high-tech debacle

In 1966, as the United States was wallowing in the quagmire of the Vietnam War, U.S. Sen. George Aiken of Vermont famously suggested that the United States simply “declare victory and get out.”

For more than a decade, California’s politicians and bureaucrats have been promising a high-technology system that would allow them and the taxpaying public to track the many billions of dollars — over $300 billion currently — that the state spends each year. It has a catchy title, FI$Cal, but after spending more than a billion dollars to design and build it, those in charge seem to be adopting Senator Aikens’ advice.

In a new “project plan,” they’ve set a date to declare FI$Cal complete even though it’s only marginally functional in a few agencies; lacks the features that would make it a truly functional, one-stop-shop of financial information and would continue California’s shameful practice of producing incomplete or even misleading financial reports.

This week, state Auditor Elaine Howle once again, for the umpteenth time, laid out FI$Cal’s shortcomings and had harsh words for the decision to officially end the project on June 30, 2020, without fixing its problems.