Dan Walters: ‘California for All’ vs. daunting reality

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s website is topped by his official slogan, “California for All.”

“The California Dream — the idea that every person can achieve a better life, regardless of where they start out — is central to who we are as Californians,” it declares. “Even in a time of economic growth and record employment, too many Californians are experiencing the squeeze of stagnant wages and the rising price of building-block necessities such as housing, health care, education, and child care. We can and must reanimate the California Dream, building a California for All.”

In polling, most Californians endorse that noble vision, but the reality is daunting. Last week, Newsom referred to California as “the richest and poorest state,” and the gap is widening.

We have, for instance, the nation’s highest rate of poverty, as defined by a Census Bureau formula that includes the cost of living, with 18.1% or more than 7 million Californians impoverished.

That doubles to 14 million, the Public Policy Institute of California says, if Californians in “near-poverty” are added — a number virtually identical to enrollment in Medi-Cal, our program of medical care for the poor.