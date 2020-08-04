Dan Walters: California economy faces tough slog

GUEST COMMENTARY We're still being human together, while being responsible for each other's safety. Because that's what the pandemic rules are about - caring for each other beyond our own comfort. The mask-wearing and the social distancing and the tape on the floors are clumsy reminders of the ideal of all religions, to love one another as we love ourselves, to be each other's servants. And we laugh to keep from crying. Here's hoping it's a lesson we can carry beyond the pandemic, whenever that day comes.