Dan Walters: California also faces economic hit
Calmatters Commentary

Dan Walters: California also faces economic hit

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s engaged, steady-hand-at the-tiller approach to managing California’s slice of the global coronavirus pandemic is winning well-deserved plaudits.

Newsom has slowly but steadily ramped up restrictions on Californians’ potentially dangerous social interactions in hopes of slowing the spread of the deadly virus, while dipping into the state’s financial reserves to cushion impacts.

As he called on lawmakers to act quickly, Newsom declared, “we must rise to the challenge facing our state with every tool at our disposal and without a second of delay. We cannot hesitate to meet this moment.”

The Legislature unanimously authorized Newsom to spend as much as $1.1 billion to fight the virus and its social and economic impacts.

Just hours later, Newsom extended “shelter in place” directives adopted in the hard-hit San Francisco Bay Area to the entire state, saying, “The directive coming out of the Bay Area…is no gatherings, which just makes sense to me at this point. … So directing that no gatherings be considered, advanced in this state, that’s the new guideline we’re putting out this evening as well, and we think it’s very rational under these circumstances.”

Newsom’s hands-on, pro-active management stands in obvious contrast to President Donald Trump’s erratic performance, and is reminiscent of how a previous governor, Pete Wilson, dealt with a cascade of natural and manmade catastrophes during the 1990s.

Like Newsom, Wilson came into the governorship with ambitious plans to overhaul how governments deliver services, but as disasters — everything from a severe recession to a deadly riot — piled up, he figuratively shrugged his shoulders and accepted the role of crisis manager.

As he confronts the immediate crisis, Newsom must also accept that the state’s economy will decline, cutting into the revenues he needs to expand health care and early childhood education, attack homelessness and thus address the state’s yawning income disparities.

As Newsom was managing the crisis this week, UCLA’s Anderson Forecast, the state’s premier economic think tank, declared that the nation is already in recession and California will be hit particularly hard.

“For California, a state with a larger proportion of economic activity in tourism and trans-Pacific transportation, the economic downturn will be slightly more severe,” Anderson said. “Employment is expected to contract by 0.7% in 2020 with employment contracting during the second and third quarters at an annual rate of 2.6%.

“The state’s unemployment rate will rise to 6.3% by the end of this year and is expected to continue to increase into 2021 with an average for 2021 of 6.6%. By the first quarter of 2021, California is expected to lose more than 280,000 payroll jobs with more than one-third of those in the leisure and hospitality and transportation and warehousing sectors.

“If the pandemic is much worse than assumed, this forecast will be too optimistic. If the pandemic abates quickly because of the extraordinary measures being put into place to address it, an outcome that the medical community thinks unlikely but possible, then the forecast will be too pessimistic and economic growth in the third and fourth quarters of the year will be higher.”

The state budget is extraordinarily dependent on personal income taxes from the state’s wealthiest residents who derive much of their incomes from stocks and other capital investments. Thus, state revenues tend to decline more than overall economic activity during a recession.

The state has about $20 billion in reserves, but they will be depleted quickly if the recession is severe and prolonged. Like Wilson, Newsom could spend most of his governorship as a crisis manager with his ambitious policy agenda on hold.

Walters, Dan

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Andy Caldwell: Take a coronavirus chill pill
Columnists

Andy Caldwell: Take a coronavirus chill pill

ANDY CALDWELL I walked into Costco to see for myself. Had there really been a run on water and toilet paper as a result of hysteria having to do with the coronavirus? The answer is yes! This, in spite of the fact that there has been no indication that our water supplies could either be contaminated or shut off in the event of a pandemic, and this particular flu affects the lungs and not the digestive tract. The other run on the market that at least made some sense was the hoarding of hand sanitizer.

+3
Commentary: Mass panic may be worse than the coronavirus itself
Columnists

Commentary: Mass panic may be worse than the coronavirus itself

The coronavirus is here. But fear not. Mass panic is also here. Fear. I'm a doctor and an infectious diseases specialist. I've been at this for more than 20 years seeing sick patients on a daily basis. I have worked in inner city hospitals and in the poorest slums of Africa. HIV-AIDS, hepatitis, tuberculosis, SARS, measles, shingles, whooping cough, diphtheria ... there is little I haven't ...

Dr. Leana S. Wen: US must shift from coronavirus containment to aggressive mitigation
Columnists

Dr. Leana S. Wen: US must shift from coronavirus containment to aggressive mitigation

GUEST COMMENTARY The situation with coronavirus has changed dramatically over the last few weeks. We are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, and the U.S. will see an even more dramatic escalation in the weeks to come. As communities, institutions and individuals, we need to switch from reacting to what's happened to taking bold action in anticipation of what's coming.

Barbara Grimmitt: Time to act on coronavirus is now, don't be like Italy
Columnists

Barbara Grimmitt: Time to act on coronavirus is now, don't be like Italy

I am writing to you from Bergamo, Italy, at the heart of the coronavirus crisis. The news media in the US has not captured the severity of what is happening here. I am writing this because each of you, today, not the government, not the school district, not the mayor, each individual citizen has the chance, today to take actions that will deter the Italian situation from becoming your own country’s reality.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News