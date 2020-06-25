Dan Walters: Budget No. 4 won’t be the last

Newsom said that many cuts would be automatically rescinded if the feds provided the $14 billion he wanted, but that grated on legislators and their constituent groups. The Legislature passed a budget that maintained the status quo on spending, assumed the federal aid would be forthcoming and promised, more or less, to make cuts in the fall if needed.

In this week’s budget deal, Newsom gave much more ground than legislative leaders. The year’s fourth budget restores much of the safety net spending that Newsom wanted to cut, taps more deeply into reserves, assumes — as if by magic — an additional billion dollars in revenue, and lubricates everything with up to $11 billion in school aid deferrals.

Deferrals are a way of borrowing money to cover deficits. Schools are authorized to spend as if the state money is forthcoming, but must use their own reserves, or loans, for cash flow, with promises that the state will make up the shortfalls in the future.

There is, however, a big catch to the new budget’s promise that schools will eventually be made whole — a provision, demanded by school unions, that bars any education layoffs.

The new budget also contains assumptions, or hopes, that more federal aid will be appropriated, but leaves uncertainty on what would happen if there’s no bailout.