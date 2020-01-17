Dan Walters: A legal mandate to house the homeless?

Numerically, 151,000 people in a state of 40 million are scarcely one-third of 1%.

However, 151,000 is the latest official estimate of California’s homeless population, not only the most of any state but a quarter of the nation’s homeless. And their makeshift camps on sidewalks and in parks and other public places throughout the state spark both compassion and revulsion in the larger population.

A recent Public Policy Institute of California poll found that homelessness is one of Californians’ most vexing concerns, with more than 80 percent seeing it as a problem, and little variation of concern either geographically or ideologically.

As mayor of San Francisco, Gavin Newsom tried, but failed, to stem the explosive growth of the city’s homeless street dwellers and while running for governor, he promised to appoint a “czar” to fix it.

Last week, while introducing his new state budget and boasting about its $1 billion commitment to homelessness, the governor was peppered with questions about his czar promise and he replied testily, “You want to know who’s the homeless czar? I’m the homeless czar in the state of California.”