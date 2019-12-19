Dan Walters: A blast from the past

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

However, Pollard concentrated mostly on those connected to legislation, such as his measure — enacted and still operative — that adds a few pennies to Californian’s monthly telephone bills to pay for teletype devices allowing the deaf to communicate on telephone lines.

That seemingly benign proposal, Pollard discovered, had a personal angle for Goggin. It benefited his long-time friend and sometime business partner, Dennis Krieger, who was underwriting a stock sale for a company that made the only devices Goggin’s legislation would finance. After Pollard reported on that connection, the state Fair Political Practices Commission fined Goggin.

Yours truly delved into another Goggin bill, introduced as the state was experiencing one of its periodic gasoline shortages, that would have prohibited oil companies from owning service stations. After I reported that the bill contained an exemption for one oil company that had employed both Goggin’s father and Krieger’s father as top executives, the bill was quickly dropped.

So why did Goggin play so fast and loose? Pollard, in an email, offers an explanation, to wit: “In one of my confrontations with Goggin, he said, ‘Somebody is going to make money off of everything we do up here, and it might as well be our friends.’ He also tried once to hire me to get me off his back.”