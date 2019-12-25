Dahleen Glanton: This Christmas, I'm remembering my mother, her mink coat and the gift that keeps on giving

The coat wasn't brand-new, but it looked like it. I had bought it at a resale shop a few years before but never had any use for it while living in California. So I had it restyled to fit my mother's petite frame. The hat was custom-made.

My mother eased her arms into the coat, pulled the lapels close into her chest and pranced around the room like a model on the runway. I don't recall ever seeing her so gleeful. She was in her 70s then, but she was acting like a giddy schoolgirl.

My father wasn't the kind of man who openly showed emotion, but on this morning he sat and watched, flashing a broad smile as a sign of approval.

Mama never would have asked me to give her a mink. In fact, if she and my dad had known it was in my plans, they would have insisted that it was too extravagant and demanded that I choose a different gift.

In our family, we always have exchanged gifts out of pure love. My parents taught my siblings and me that the value of the gift does not matter. The most important thing is that someone cared enough to think about you at Christmastime.