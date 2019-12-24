Cynthia M. Allen: Lord, don't let us be THAT family: The perils of Christmas travel with young kids

Every year, I tell myself this is the last time.

I am not doing it again. I am not flying across the country with my (now) three children - all of whom are younger than 5 - over the holidays.

And every year, I find myself white-knuckling the last 30 minutes in flight, digging through my purse for snacks and reciting "Hail Marys" as I try to keep my excited but travel-weary children seated, satiated and quiet until landing.

Please, no one scream. Please, no one stand up. Please, no one throw-up.

And please, Lord. Let us not be that family.

(If you fly during the holidays, you know exactly the family to which I am referring. The one that everyone keeps staring at. The one that no one wants to sit near on the plane.)

Sometimes, that's us.

Merry Christmas, fellow passengers. And my profound apologies.

A friend reminded me recently of something that usually slips my mind somewhere between airport security and baggage claim: Christmas (or Advent) is a penitential season.

It's a time of repentance; it's a time of sanctification.