Craig Metheany: Government watchdogs in the 'swamp'

Government watchdog is the name people are using because they do not want to admit to being lobbyists, people and organizations paid to spread misinformation for their clients.
Lobbyists are among the worst things involved in our political system, one of the reasons our government doesn’t work for the people it is suppose to represent.
Governments at the local, state and federal levels are in most cases bought and paid for by special interest groups such as Citizens United, major corporations and paid government watchdog groups.
This all takes place at the expense of citizens and the true needs of the American people, all for money.
Lobbyists are not concerned about representing the citizens of Santa Barbara County or the state of California. They are more concerned about achieving a higher payday from special-interest groups and corporations willing to pay money to get their agendas passed.
This is how it works today: First, you are a lobbyist getting paid by a special-interest group, then hopefully you can pull the wool over the citizens’ eyes and get elected to Congress. At this point they get the bigger payday from major oil companies, corporations and special-interest groups who pay to control the outcomes for their own profit and benefits at the expense of the citizens they are suppose to represent. These types of actions in the political arena are known as the “Swamp” — activities our current president promised were going to end. Remember his famous line “ I’m going to drain the swamp …”
Over the last three years the Swamp is about as deep as it has ever been. So much for draining it. I’ve lost track of the president’s inner-circle who have been convicted of crimes and sent to jail. Never in American history has this happened. The word Swamp here is a gross understatement.
Today, more American citizens are dying from lack of health care, more Americans are uninsured than ever before, yet health-insurance companies the lobbyists support are making billions of dollars in profit a year at the expense of American lives.
I wonder how many more Americans might be alive today if they had some level of health care, or if their pre-existing conditions were covered by current heath insurance companies. I also wonder how many more Americans could today have health coverage for the billions in companies’ profits. Or how many more doctors and nurses we could hire who could save your mom, brother or sister’s life?
Whenever someone has an idea to fix the endless corruption in our government, or problems with our country, such as health care, climate change, term limits, they are labeled a socialist. Socialism at its true meaning will never happen. That is not what America stands for or is heading toward, or will ever be.
Please everyone, vote this election and every election. It matters that everyone is heard via his or her vote. This is the American way.
If you want more lobbyists, oil drilling, corruption in government, continued skyrocketing deficits, more fossil fuel expansion, pollution, dismantling of the EPA, lack of clean drinking water, lack of health care for all, unequal pay for women, more gun violence and more carbon emissions, please vote for the Republican Party.
If you want true change in many areas, if you want to end this cycle of political corruption, lack of addressing real problems like health care for all, climate change, ending gun violence, promoting and expanding renewable energy, etc, please vote for Democrats, and the party that actually cares and wants real change for the American people, and not for just the all mighty dollar.
Craig Metheany is a resident of Santa Ynez.