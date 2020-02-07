Craig Metheany: Government watchdogs in the 'swamp'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the last three years the Swamp is about as deep as it has ever been. So much for draining it. I’ve lost track of the president’s inner-circle who have been convicted of crimes and sent to jail. Never in American history has this happened. The word Swamp here is a gross understatement.

Today, more American citizens are dying from lack of health care, more Americans are uninsured than ever before, yet health-insurance companies the lobbyists support are making billions of dollars in profit a year at the expense of American lives.

I wonder how many more Americans might be alive today if they had some level of health care, or if their pre-existing conditions were covered by current heath insurance companies. I also wonder how many more Americans could today have health coverage for the billions in companies’ profits. Or how many more doctors and nurses we could hire who could save your mom, brother or sister’s life?

Whenever someone has an idea to fix the endless corruption in our government, or problems with our country, such as health care, climate change, term limits, they are labeled a socialist. Socialism at its true meaning will never happen. That is not what America stands for or is heading toward, or will ever be.