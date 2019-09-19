At Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid-Central Coast, we are committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure the kids and teens we serve every day have a great and rewarding future, which inspired us to think outside the box with respect to how we use our resources to ensure our organization’s impact lasts well into the future.
After months of planning and piloting an innovative fund-raising effort, we are excited to announce a new option for some of our willing and capable donors and stakeholders.
In order to ensure our local kids and teens continue to have a safe place to go after school and during the summer, we created Club 66. The name of this campaign was inspired by our founding year of operations in 1966. Club 66 is designed to provide recurring revenue year-to-year to keep our doors open to thousands of kids and teens we serve throughout the Central Coast.
The strategy is simple and straight forward. We need a minimum of 66 donors to commit to a monthly recurring gift of $66 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid-Central Coast annually. That equates to $4,356 in monthly revenues and more than $52,000 annually, if we are successful. We believe this is the easiest and best way for our donors to offer their ongoing support to kids and teens in our communities.
A recurring gift of $66 can change a child’s life by providing them with the type of support they need to put them on the route to a great and productive future.
You have free articles remaining.
We provide our kids, who would otherwise be left alone and unsupervised during non-school hours, with educational, character building, career development, leadership development, healthy life skills, fine arts, and sports, fitness and recreation activities. We also provide caring adult mentors for children who need a supportive role model who will listen, coach, encourage and celebrate their successes. In addition, we provide daily meals and nutritious snacks which we believe is an essential component in the mission of raising healthy and productive children and teens.
A Club 66 membership will include monthly updates and youth focused stories on how your donation is being used. Your name will be listed on our newsletter and you will receive an invitation to exclusive Club 66 events.
We invite you to join thousands of others in sustaining a place where regardless of where a child is from and regardless of the circumstances that surround them, those factors will not determine the bountiful experiences they have access to or the opportunities available to them in the future.
By supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid-Central Coast, we will work daily to make that vision a reality for our community’s youth. We all have a stake in the success of the generations that follow us. Safe, healthy and productive children and teens create safer, healthier and more productive communities.
Please join Club 66 today at https://givingtools.com/give/94/1272.