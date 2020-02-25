Coleen Hefley: Porter will be champion of youth

I normally don’t cry when one of my former students is murdered. I did today.
I woke planning to write endorsing a public safety-minded candidate for county supervisor with the familiar endorsement rhetoric. But first, I clicked on some news articles. Joseph, 21, an inmate from Santa Barbara County, was stabbed to death in Calipatria State Prison.
The tears started. Today’s message was going to be really personal.
When Joseph came to Los Prietos Boys Camp in 2012, where I worked for a decade as part of the teaching staff, he was a young-looking 13 with big brown eyes, sheepish smile and quiet demeanor. His older brother, also in camp, was the subject of his words in the camp’s poetry book, “Second Chance.”
A month later, moments after entering my reading class, Joseph burst into tears. He wouldn’t say what happened. Nobody snitches. The security camera revealed he had been sucker-punched while my back was turned. The boys wanted to rush his brother, a gang member, but instead decked young Joseph. I was livid. Consumed with guilt, the next day I did not mince words with the boys when I compared their behavior to that of terrorist henchmen. I almost got fired for that tongue-lashing. For the rest of his commitment, I never turned my back on Joseph.
A couple of months ago, I approached two supervisor candidates, separately, with concerns about gang violence as well as the deterioration of Los Prietos Boys Camp due to underutilization, mismanagement and low staff morale. Although Joan Hartmann listened politely and was surprised the camp was not the “jewel of the county,” as it was still touted, I never heard back from her. Then I met with Bruce Porter, a long-time supporter of the camp, with the same concerns. He was much more knowledgeable about the issues. That very day he was on the phone with people who could make a difference.
As you may have read, gang violence is rampant in Santa Barbara County. Lompoc is dealing with unprecedented gang-related murders, innocent lives sometimes caught in the crossfire. Violence in Santa Maria is on-going. Santa Barbara is not immune either.
Sadly, there will be no second chance for Joseph, but Bruce Porter knows other boys like him still need help, need adequate officers to monitor them, and prevention programs like Los Prietos. As a former Army colonel, he knows a strong law-enforcement presence and reduced crime go hand-in-hand. He won’t use understaffing as a budget-balancer, robbing law enforcement of needed officers and troubled boys of a chance for a better future.
In short, Bruce Porter will not turn his back on our youth, our officers, or on us.
Coleen Hefley is a resident of Santa Ynez.