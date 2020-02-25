Coleen Hefley: Porter will be champion of youth

I normally don’t cry when one of my former students is murdered. I did today.

I woke planning to write endorsing a public safety-minded candidate for county supervisor with the familiar endorsement rhetoric. But first, I clicked on some news articles. Joseph, 21, an inmate from Santa Barbara County, was stabbed to death in Calipatria State Prison.

The tears started. Today’s message was going to be really personal.

When Joseph came to Los Prietos Boys Camp in 2012, where I worked for a decade as part of the teaching staff, he was a young-looking 13 with big brown eyes, sheepish smile and quiet demeanor. His older brother, also in camp, was the subject of his words in the camp’s poetry book, “Second Chance.”

A month later, moments after entering my reading class, Joseph burst into tears. He wouldn’t say what happened. Nobody snitches. The security camera revealed he had been sucker-punched while my back was turned. The boys wanted to rush his brother, a gang member, but instead decked young Joseph. I was livid. Consumed with guilt, the next day I did not mince words with the boys when I compared their behavior to that of terrorist henchmen. I almost got fired for that tongue-lashing. For the rest of his commitment, I never turned my back on Joseph.