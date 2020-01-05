Christine M. Flowers: Pope Francis should channel Pope John Paul II's forgiveness after Vatican slapping incident

Never once did I see John Paul turn away from anyone in either anger or impatience. He had almost been killed by an assassin's bullet, and yet refused to retreat behind a self-imposed wall of fear. He was always welcoming, always willing to reach out and be embraced, especially by children.

I have also been in proximity to Pope Francis. When he came to Philadelphia during the World Meeting of Families in 2015, I sat six rows away from him when he spoke at Independence Hall. He, too, had charisma. He, too, interacted with the crowds. And while I don't often agree with what I see as his hyperpartisan view of morality in this world, I respect him as the infallible representative of Christ. But that infallibility relates only to church doctrine.

It does not automatically give him a pass for bad behavior, even when he acknowledges that behavior with an apology. Pope Francis has been very outspoken about protecting the rights of refugees, marginalized communities, and being strong stewards of the environment. He has been critical of big corporations, building walls, and has famously said, "Who am I to judge?" when dealing with the LGBT community, indicating a willingness to be more inclusive.

He has earned a reputation for compassion. That's why the sight of him slapping a woman's hand and then grimacing struck such a discordant note.