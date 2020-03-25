Christian Arana and Jacqueline Martinez Garcel: How the coronavirus could endanger the 2020 census

On March 12, many households across the country received an invitation in the mail to fill out the survey, and more than 11 million people have already responded as of this writing, according to the Census Bureau.

Do your part by giving the census prompt attention - and preventing a census taker from having to knock on your door. It can be filled out online, by phone or via a paper questionnaire that will be sent to households in mid-April as a reminder to fill out the survey.

Ordinary residents can also play a significant role in ensuring an accurate census count. They can raise awareness on social media by reposting key census information from trusted sources such as the state census office. They can engage with relatives, friends and co-workers to see whether they need help understanding how to fill out the census. The young, who are digital natives, can become involved by going online and connecting with neighbors to help them fill out the census.

Local ethnic media, including radio, should augment census awareness campaigns, especially for non-English speakers. In California, multilingual radio stations such as Radio Bilingue in the Central Valley and KBBF-FM in the wine country of Northern California are running near-continuous public service announcements on why census participation matters.

In 2020, the coronavirus and the census count are inextricably linked. People across the state and country should view filling out the census the same way they do the increased need to wash their hands - as a civic duty.

Christian Arana is the policy director and Jacqueline Martinez Garcel is the chief executive officer of the Latino Community Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0