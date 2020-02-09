Central Coast Past, Present, Future: Pozo’s history, music and good times

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reed first saw the Pozo Saloon in 1988, when he and some friends rode past it on their motorcycles.

“I like old stuff,” he said, and was immediately taken with the authentic feel of the saloon, from the creaking redwood floors to the old saddle and pot-belly stove inside. He is determined to retain that feeling, noting that the locals won’t have it any other way.

“When I first bought the place, they said, ‘Who’s the new guy?’” Tim said, for they feared he might change the saloon’s character. Tim soon put their concerns to rest.

“When the front door was falling apart, I thought there was nothing else to do but replace it,” Tim says. But the locals were resolved that the original remain in place, and one of them repaired it at no charge without replacing the wood the door was originally made from.

The saloon’s fans also want it to remain as it is. People have come from as far away as Florida, Oregon, South Carolina, even Australia, to savor a “Pozo martini,” which is a beer with an olive in it, or attend one of the outdoor concerts the saloon has hosted over the years. Country stars Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakum have played in Pozo, as have rockers .38 Special, reggae’s Steel Pulse and Ziggy Marley, as well as rapper Snoop Dogg.