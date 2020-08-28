You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catherine E. Semcer: Ban on hunting trophies risks funding for healthy African ecosystems
Calmatters Commentary

Catherine E. Semcer: Ban on hunting trophies risks funding for healthy African ecosystems

Catherine E. Semcer

Catherine E. Semcer

 

 Kelly Kuntz

The COVID-19 pandemic, with its likely origin in wildlife, has brought clarity to the thin line between our civilization and the parts of our world we consider wild. To reduce the threat of future pandemics we must conserve intact, healthy ecosystems in parts of the world, like sub-Saharan Africa, that are hotspots of emerging wildlife-borne diseases.

Doing so, however, may require confronting some uncomfortable truths. Many African countries rely on revenues from safari hunting to fund large-scale ecosystem conservation. These revenues provide strong incentives to conserve wildlife and its habitat as an alternative to clearing land for agriculture and logging, activities that push wildlife out of their native habitats, bring them into closer contact with people, and increase the risk of transmitting deadly viruses.

Unfortunately, the ability of African nations to conserve healthy ecosystems is at risk of being undermined by Senate Bill 1175, introduced by Sen. Henry Stern, a Democrat from Canoga Park, that would deter people from hunting in Africa by prohibiting Californians from possessing African hunting trophies. After all, U.S. hunters make up 70% of the consumer market for safari hunting, and California hunters form a significant portion of that percentage.

As I testified before the California Assembly earlier this year, hunting trophies of African game animals have never been linked to a disease outbreak and present no risk to public health. More importantly, the revenues raised by safari hunting are known to have funded the conservation of more than 344 million acres of healthy, intact ecosystems whose boundaries are our first line of defense against future pandemics.

The area of land conserved by safari hunting in Africa amounts to more than twice the size of the U.S. national park system and is 22% larger than Africa’s park system. Much of this land is in private or communal ownership and must generate a financial return to provide for the basic needs of its proprietors. And while these lands are home to healthy ecosystems and wildlife populations, they lack the scenery and infrastructure that would make ecotourism an economically viable means to support their conservation.

Analysis conducted in Botswana concluded that safari hunting was the only economically viable wildlife-dependent use on two-thirds of the country’s wildlife estate. Other research has found that only about a quarter of Botswana’s Northern Conservation Zone has the potential for photo-tourism. And a recent study in Conservation Biology found that if safari hunting were removed from the uses available to wildlife conservancies in Namibia, 84% of them would become financially insolvent, including conservancies that also cater to photo-tourists.

Other diseases potentially far worse than COVID-19 possibly wait for us in the world’s remaining wildlands. With that in mind we must focus our energy on increasing the resources available to conserve these healthy, intact ecosystems. Taking conservation tools with a proven track record of effectiveness, like safari hunting, off the table moves us in the wrong direction, especially if no alternatives are offered or available.

Catherine E. Semcer is a research fellow with the Property and Environment Research Center in Bozeman, Mont., and the African Wildlife Economy Institute at Stellenbosch University in Stellenbosch, South Africa, catherine@perc.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnists

Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt: Spotlight on the National Association For The Advancement of Colored People

  • Updated

BLACK LIVES: BLACK VOICES We are the PROUD daughters and sons of African American slaves and stand on their shoulders as well as the shoulders of all the foot soldiers and drum majors for justice, who “answered the highest calling of their hearts” to stand up for what they truly believed in by getting in “good trouble, necessary trouble,” for equal rights, equality, and justice.

Ken McCalip: Voice your support for new Orcutt senior center
Columnists

Ken McCalip: Voice your support for new Orcutt senior center

KEN McCALIP Please join me in supporting seniors and the elderly through the new senior center at the entrance to Old Town Orcutt by joining me in writing or calling the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, 123 East Anapamu, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 or call 805-896-2153. 

Raul Armenta: Giving our local educators a hand
Columnists

Raul Armenta: Giving our local educators a hand

  • Updated

RAUL ARMENTA I hope you will join me in applauding our fine teachers, administrators and staff members as they do their absolute best, while awaiting the day our students can return to the classroom as soon and as safely as possible.

Steven V. Roberts: The power of stories
Columnists

Steven V. Roberts: The power of stories

GUEST COMMENTARY Americans love stories of courage and redemption, of heroes who triumph over adversity, and Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, can contribute a great deal to that narrative. 

Hannah-Beth Jackson: From the ballot to the boardroom, 100 years of women’s suffrage
Columnists

Hannah-Beth Jackson: From the ballot to the boardroom, 100 years of women’s suffrage

  • Updated

GUEST COMMENTARY When the 200 year anniversary of the 19th Amendment arrives, it is my hope that the next generations will have the opportunity to celebrate a robust national paid family leave program, high-quality affordable childcare, equal pay, and equitable opportunities for women and people of color to excel based on their merits, talents, and work ethic. When women succeed, we succeed as a nation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News