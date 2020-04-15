Cass R. Sunstein: Can Trump delay the 2020 election? Here's what the Constitution says

The answer is that the two are inextricably intertwined. Under the Constitution, of course, the winner of the election is the candidate who gets the most votes in the Electoral College. Each state is allocated a specific number of electors, whose votes are generally given (by state law) to the candidate who wins the popular vote in that state.

In practice, Congress's specification of "the Time for choosing the Electors" is also a specification of the time for the popular vote. (To be sure, the Constitution also gives states a significant role in deciding how to appoint electors, but it does not give the president the authority to tell states what to do.)

It's true that Congress could change the date that it enacted. Because Democrats control the House of Representatives, however, that isn't very likely (unless circumstances get a lot worse).

And even if Congress decided to do that, it wouldn't much help Trump. Under the 20th Amendment, "the terms of the President and the Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January." The plain meaning is that after the expiration of a four-year term, a president who has not been reelected has to leave office.