Dan Walters: State losing its war on carbon

The state counts both electricity-only ZEVs and hybrids such as the Prius toward its goals but even so, is falling very short. In the last 10 years and with another 10 years remaining until 2030, total ZEV and hybrid sales have reached just 13.4% of the goal, and true ZEVs are just 7.6%.

Moreover, 2019 saw sales decline, according to the California New Car Dealers Association, dropping to just 12.6% of the market in the fourth quarter of the year, down two percentage points from 2018.

As hydrocarbon-powered automotive traffic climbs, transit supplies less than 10% of Californians’ transportation and appears to be declining.

A 2018 report by UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies reveals that despite adding more than 530 miles of commuter rail in the Southern California region, transit agencies have seen steady declines in ridership since reaching a peak in 1985.

“Driving is relatively easy, while moving around by means other than driving is not. These circumstances give people strong economic and social incentives to acquire cars, and — once they have cars — to drive more and ride transit less,” the UCLA report concluded.

Ditto in the San Francisco Bay Area.