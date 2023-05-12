Thomas Elias

California lost a net of more than 114,000 residents during the last year and about 500,000 over the last three years.

So why are Californians who stayed and those who arrived during that same time among the happiest folks in America?

It might be that they are among the select who can afford to live in this state, where the median housing price of more than $700,000 puts California among the top three priciest places in the nation. Its most populous county, Los Angeles, even tops the statewide median price figure by about $100,000.

