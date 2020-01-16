Bruce Porter: Santa Barbara County needs new leadership to change energy direction

We must effectively manage the transition from legacy energy to renewable energy.

We will have some need for fossil fuels for several decades to come, and even longer for uses such as pharmaceuticals and paving. We need to shape fossil fuel sources, refining, and usage to make them as safe and clean as possible.

Currently we mostly rely on the most dangerous and destructive oil: that which is produced in a foreign dictatorship; shipped across thousands of miles of ocean through the Santa Barbara Channel on its way to Long Beach, spewing noxious nitrous oxides into our air (the largest source of air pollution in the county), killing and disrupting whales in their migratory paths; and finally loaded onto trucks in Long Beach and trucked across the length of Santa Barbara County to a refinery to the north. We can cut the greenhouse gas footprint of that process in half, and ensure a cleaner environment, by using locally sourced, locally regulated, “farm-to-table” petroleum.