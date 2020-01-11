Brendan Rawson: New gig worker law is disrupting music industry, threatening all performing arts
Calmatters Commentary

Brendan Rawson: New gig worker law is disrupting music industry, threatening all performing arts

{{featured_button_text}}

California has overreached in its effort to address the challenges in today’s tech platform gig-work economy.

The live music sector, the progenitor of the term “gig” work, is being swept up by this law. The irony would be comical if it were not such a serious problem.

There are some worthy arguments to be made for Assembly Bill 5 by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, San Diego Democrat.

It could improve the lot of workers trying to piece together a living in this expensive state. It should help capture unemployment taxes from unscrupulous employers misclassifying workers as independent contractors.

However, the law has created a tangle of red-tape and administrative expense for large portions of California’s cultural sector.

To illustrate: In 2019, San Jose Jazz presented more than 1,000 musicians across 326 different performances. The vast majority were independent musicians and singers from California, the nation, and around the world.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics defines musicians under code, 27-2042 Musicians and Singers. This is distinct from the category for Fine Artists, 27-1013 Fine Artists Including Painters, Sculptors, and Illustrators.

For some big name acts, we contract with their corporate agent and pay the agency for the band’s performance. However, for most musicians, we work directly with the band leader to agree on a price and terms, providing them payment as independent contractors. They, in turn, pay their band members in accordance with IRS Schedule C filing rules.

Under AB 5, we will be required to inform all U.S.-based musicians that they must now become employees of San Jose Jazz, or incorporate themselves before they will be allowed to perform for us.

If band leaders choose to pursue incorporation, they will then need to take on the responsibility of payroll and HR administration for the rest of their band.

In many performing arts disciplines, such as jazz, musicians are constantly reconfiguring line ups, performing as sidemen in various bands, and as one-time special guests for specific performances.

We will now be obliged to devote tremendous time and resources to constantly hiring, managing and tracking of musicians through this cumbersome process.

AB 5 unnecessarily complicates other work arrangements found in community cultural programming such as small festivals, neighborhood street fairs, parades and summer music series in our local parks.

San Jose Jazz is best known for producing our large Summer Fest which brings tens of thousands of visitors and requires hundreds of temporary roles to execute.

The vast majority of previously contract work roles will now be required to be employees.

For instance, we are required by the City of San Jose to hire off-duty police officers through their Secondary Employment Unit program to insure a safe and well-run festival. Under AB 5 we will be required to classify these moonlighting officers as San Jose Jazz employees with the attendant oversight and administrative requirements.

Typical of such legislation, AB 5 comes with a hefty list of exempted categories that are a Who’s Who of the politically connected and well-funded: lawyers, doctors, accountants, brokers, builders, and others.

Actors, choreographers, dancers, directors, producers, and musicians are among numerous roles in the performing arts that exhibit a multitude of contract work arrangements. None of these are exempt from AB 5’s rules.

The cultural sector is full of various work arrangements, some as employee others as contractor, that have evolved over decades to accommodate artist’s unique crafts and artistic products and services. AB 5 runs roughshod over all of these arrangements.

Beyond the financial, legal, and administrative mess created by AB 5, communities face even more profound threats from the new law. Segments of our cultural and civic life are at risk of going out of existence.

Non-equity theaters, music venues and jazz clubs, dance companies, small cultural festivals of all types face very real threats to how they organize their work arrangements.

The cavalier approach by which Sacramento adopted this legislation opened a Pandora’s box that will chip away at California’s cultural life.

Perhaps our legislators will begin realizing the implications of AB 5 when they start organizing and staffing their next campaign or political rally, and find that they, too, must deal with the mess they created.

Brendan Rawson is the executive director of San Jose Jazz, brendanr@sanjosejazz.org. He wrote this commentary for CalMatters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James Phillips: Soleimani strike the right call to make
Columnists

James Phillips: Soleimani strike the right call to make

Even if evidence was "razor thin," as the New York Times reported, the airstrike against Soleimani was indeed the right call to make. It's also one that shouldn't have surprised Iranian officials one bit, unless they had ignored President Donald Trump's repeated warnings against killing Americans.

Noah Feldman: The Supreme Court's past decade could be liberals' last gasp
Columnists

Noah Feldman: The Supreme Court's past decade could be liberals' last gasp

COMMENTARY The 2010s will go down in history as a contradictory period at the Supreme Court. The decade featured one liberal decision _ the gay marriage case, Obergefell v. Hodges _ that will be read as long as the justices' opinions are taught in law schools. Yet the decade also saw the emergence of important new libertarian trends in First Amendment law, regarding both free speech and religious liberty, that are widely seen as conservative.

Diana Wagman: My month without the internet
Columnists

Diana Wagman: My month without the internet

I didn't understand how badly I was addicted until I was forced to go cold turkey. It happened during a monthlong retreat to Scotland, where I'd been given a chance to work on my new book uninterrupted by the inconveniences of daily life. The administrators fed me, did my laundry, cleaned my room and the bathroom and left me alone. I didn't have to pay bills or walk the dog or water any plants. They even delivered lunch - silently - in a lovely wicker basket right to my door.

Commentary: Hardliners in the US and Iran are each other's best friend
Columnists

Commentary: Hardliners in the US and Iran are each other's best friend

  • Updated

The killing of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in Baghdad takes to a new extreme Donald Trump's policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran. The fervent celebrations among U.S foreign policy hawks, and passionate calls for vengeance emanating from Tehran, make it seem that the Islamic revolutionaries have no greater foe than the United ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News