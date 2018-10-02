Is the Lompoc Unified School District really an organization we can trust with our dollars? I don’t think so.
Two of the four jump-to-it bond projects are slated to be signage and landscaping. After all the fear-mongering about decaying infrastructure, we are left with very doubtful priorities.
The proposed football field remake is another example of the LUSD’s questionable fiscal responsibility. It was first pitched by the Healthy Lompoc Coalition. One might wonder why they are promoting community health by putting effort into in a relatively little-used athletic facility instead of creating programs for the greater public good.
This group implied that the money was there, at least half of it anyway. All the LUSD had to do was cough up $1.2 million and things would be sweet. So, the LUSD miraculously found $1.2 million while continuing to sing the money blues to the rest of us. But then the Healthy Lompoc Coalition had nothing except excuses for not coming up with its share. How many times has this scenario been played out in Lompoc? Only this time the cost is nearly $80 million.
When the first and second failed bond issues were being touted, we were told it was for the kids, for classroom and other structural improvements, but now we see it’s for athletic fields as well. What other hidden surprises are being kept from us?
One of the hyped reasons for the football field renovation was to make it an accessible resource for the entire community. They were planning an exercise area for us all to use. Forget that. The supposed workout area is in an isolated, closet-sized far corner of the proposed facility and it’s been relegated to something called Phase 2, with fine print implying “if there ever is a Phase 2.” Not to mention that the area is usually closed to the public anyway.
This smells like a con to me, especially when you consider that one of the great cheerleaders for the project is a school board member who is a former coach and athletic director. Is that why the money is being channeled to that part of campus?
I was talking with a seventh-grader recently and she told me her teacher said their science class couldn’t do the day’s lesson because she did not have the money to buy the necessary supplies. Think about it, football field remake at the expense of classroom learning. Spending $1.2 million for a field of play for a few chosen students vs. enhanced classroom learning. Is this the kind of administration we want having run over our $80 million?
Speaking of which, Hancock College has a similar bond on the upcoming ballot, for a similar amount of money. Do you know that Hancock has roughly twice the student population as the LUSD? Makes you think.
The only teachers I’ve seen publicly endorse Measure E are a football coach and a high school athletic director. The Lompoc Chamber of Commerce, which endorses the Hancock measure, has not endorsed the LUSD bond. Nor have the teachers union or the non-teachers union. Maybe they know something we don’t.
These are things to think about before you tag on decades more to your tax burden. To this end. renters may say, it’s only the property owners who will have to pay. If you’re a renter, where do you think these extra costs with be coming from? Be an informed and participating voter.