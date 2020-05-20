Barbara Robertson: Coronavirus crisis highlights the power of college

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, but it’s not too early to take stock of lessons learned, or in one case a lesson affirmed.

As if more evidence were needed, the current crisis has further underscored the value of college, specifically four-year degree attainment.

We can see this clearly in the latest employment data. In April, the unemployment rate for individuals with no more than a high school diploma hit a staggering 17.3 percent, exceeding its Great Recession peak by 6.3 percentage points. The rate for those with at least a bachelor’s degree, while disconcertingly high at 8.4 percent, was more than 50 percent lower. (The jobless rate was worse still among workers who never graduated from high school, at 21.2 percent.) Workers with associate’s degrees also fared poorly, with an April unemployment rate of 15 percent.

These datapoints come as little surprise, given the concentration of workers lacking bachelor’s degrees in hard-hit industries such as food service and retail sales. Nevertheless, they undermine the notion – fashionable in some quarters in recent years – that college is not the value proposition it once was.