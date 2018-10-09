This is a response to a recent guest commentary by Barry Marks questioning the Lompoc Community Track & Field Project’s connection to community health, and consequently, the appropriateness of the Healthy Lompoc Coalition’s support of the project.
Did you know 48.6 percent of children in Lompoc are overweight or obese? And a third of Lompoc’s pre-school children are at risk of obesity by age 5? And 60 percent of LUSD children fail to meet the minimum recommended physical activity participation?
Multiple studies have shown significant academic performance differences among various test groups, with non-obese-weight children scoring higher than overweight and obese children in short-term memory tests, leaving Lompoc a lot of room and reason for improvement.
Further underscoring the issue of childhood obesity is childhood poverty. Did you know more than 80 percent of children in Lompoc’s downtown schools qualify for the free or reduced lunch program? Childhood poverty, like obesity in Lompoc, is one of the highest in our county.
If family members avail themselves of the free and reduced lunch program, it’s a given that family’s budget is tight. With an outdated crushed-red-brick track that stains shoes, students understandably won’t participate in PE. Students are being forced to choose between physical activity and ruining valued shoes. Are these the choices we expect our children to make?
Given tight family budgets, gym memberships can be financially out of reach. So if you are a working parent or if you are one of the 25 percent of Lompoc residents that commute to other cities each day, leaving before the sun rises and coming home after it sets, you have zero safe, well-lit and free places to exercise in the morning before work or after you get home.
As mentioned in numerous Lompoc Record articles, LUSD and the city plan to partner and keep the track and field open for community use early mornings and evenings. The city will manage the field’s programming for adult and youth sports leagues, while the track and stadium steps will be available for residents to run and walk.
We have a great but worn-out community asset in Huyck Stadium. It hasn’t been renovated since it was built in 1963. Its gopher-hole-riddled field is a danger to anyone who runs or plays on it. The poor drainage of both the track and field makes the facilities unusable during the rainy season due to flooding just like this week, the crushed-red-brick track ruins athletes and students’ shoes and causes more injuries than modern surfaces.
When you consider the renovation benefits to our students and athletes, on top of the benefits of the facilities upgrades to the public, the benefits to the entire community become exponential. That guest commentary writer’s lens is limited and misses the bigger picture — this is not simply a “football project,” it is a community health project.
The issue of fiscal prudence was also raised. As a former City Council member I can only say I would have jumped at any opportunity to repair city facilities in disrepair at 50 cents on the dollar. LUSD and our community will get the benefit of $2.4 million in overdue repairs, and only have to pay half. Sounds like smart business to me.
LVCHO is proud to be a supporter of the Campaign for the Lompoc Community Track & Field. When completed, it will be a place where our students, our athletes and all the community can get out and move for a healthier future.