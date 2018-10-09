The Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) has placed on the Nov. 6 ballot a requirement for a new school bond for the third time in two years.
Measure E is for $79 million to be spent over a period of 34 years to pay for the schools’ maintenance requirements of about $7 million per year beginning in 2020.
The tax rate will be $60 per $100,000 of assessed property value. At payout in 2054, this bond will have cost local property taxpayers in the district some $179 million with interest. A simple 55-percent vote is all that is necessary to approve this bond on Nov. 6, because it is for “general use,” when needed. No employee salaries or benefits are permitted. The details of this bond are buried in the appendix in the back of the voter ballot book.
Just why should property taxpayers vote for this gigantic tax for a poorly-defined slush fund to be used for leaky roofs and cleaning pipes and toilets, and just about anything else as described in the appendix? They should not. Shouldn’t that work be done on the present yearly school budget for maintenance?
In 2016 the district promoted Measure L for $65 million, which the voters rejected. In 2018 the district promoted Measure Q for $79 million, which was rejected.
In 2002 the voters passed Measure N for the LUSD to improve dilapidated bathrooms and to put in wiring for computer labs and fire alarms. This was a bond of $38 million on which property taxpayers will be paying until maturity in 2032. My husband was a member of the Citizens Oversight Committee and witnessed the work being done and the funds being expended.
In addition to Measure N, the voters also passed in 2002 the hospital bond Measure E, the Allan Hancock College bond Measure I, the Lompoc pool bond and the flood zone assessment. So, Lompoc property taxpayers are paying on five bonds.
Measure E would add to this cost for bonds the citizens of LUSD are presently paying. If you are paying $220 per year for the present Measure N school bond, you will have added to your yearly bill $179 more for Measure E until the present Measure N bond matures in 2032. This cost will be different for taxpayers with different property assessments, but is used here as an illustration.
In other words, it will be more, not just an add on as the district is telling voters in its expensive, taxpayer-funded promotion used to sell this new tax. In addition, the rate of tax set at $60 per $100,000 of property assessment is the highest for all of the present bonds on the ballot in the 2018 election by double. The LUSD board is really hitting Lompoc taxpayers harder than any other board in the county.
This new bond proposal is clearly a way around Proposition 13, which voters passed in 1978 to limit radical increases in property taxes like Measure E. The yearly increase in our taxes would be way more than the 2 percent limited by Prop. 13 if Measure E passes.
The hypocrisy of LUSD Supt. Travis McDonald is that he and his assistant will not have to pay for the increased property taxes if Measure E passes, because neither live in the district. They win, we lose.
Measure E is opposed by retired school teachers and past school board members in the district for good reasons, as you will see when you read the voter booklet for the 2018 election. Lompoc voters and property taxpayers must also reject Measure E with our “no” vote on Nov. 6.
Perhaps a less-expensive, better-defined program would be more acceptable to the taxpayers than Measure E appears to be.