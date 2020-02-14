Angela Bacca: Can Lompoc sustain multiple dispensaries?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lompoc needs sustainable change. We did not invite 42 new businesses to town so a few people could make a little money. We did it because we want to usher in desperately-needed community revitalization.

Our community needs help. How can Lompoc citizens support more dispensaries when they are still living with shootings and gang violence? When the community around them has seen no real benefit from the new business, they are not likely to continue supporting this new industry. These new businesses have an opportunity to change the course of history in Lompoc, but they must first be willing to engage in the community and be good neighbors.

This comes down to basic supply and demand. There is not enough demand within the Lompoc Valley to support all these dispensaries. There is also not enough demand from within Solvang for all the aebleskiver, or enough internal demand in the county for as much wine as we produce. Increasing demand through tourism by enticing more visitors to our community is how these dispensaries can survive and thrive.