Andy Caldwell: Let’s consider our current predicament in the context of Easter Sunday

These days, whenever anyone speaks of interpreting or responding to the events of our times in light of the Bible, they are regarded as a religious fanatic void of reason and scientific fact.

Accordingly, few people take seriously a call to prayer as being the most efficacious response to the coronavirus. Thankfully, that was not always the case. Our founding fathers, along with such leaders as Abraham Lincoln, interpreted their lives and times by way of a biblical view of God, the world and mankind. While we are all holed up, let’s consider our current predicament in the context of Easter Sunday.

God sent John the Baptist to prepare the way for Jesus Christ by inviting everyone to repent, which means to turn away from sin and turn towards God. John’s specific message was two-fold. To the corrupt, including the godless religious leaders of the day, he challenged them by saying “Who warned you to flee from the wrath to come”? To the people, who recognized their need to be saved from sin and judgement, he presented Jesus as God’s own Passover lamb, their savior, “who takes away the sins of the world”.