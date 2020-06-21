Andy Caldwell: Do senior lives matter?

Despite their assurances to the contrary, it appears the county of Santa Barbara did not make the testing of congregate care facilities their top health care priority despite the impending threat of an unmanageable and potentially deadly crisis. Meanwhile, the department spent precious time and resources doing daily briefings to the press, and weekly presentations to supervisors. Moreover, at their daily briefing on June 8, the department notified the public that testing of patients and staff at these facilities would not be completed until the end of June.

This is not only unacceptable; it is an apparent dereliction of duty and public trust. Subsequently, I have requested a thorough forensic audit of this department be made immediately and that an order be issued to expedite the testing of the patients and the staff of these institutions. An independent authority, such as the District Attorney or the county Grand Jury, must determine the exact cause of the failure to make this the first priority of the department. Moreover, an audit must be conducted to determine if lives were lost, and if this disease was unnecessarily spread because of the associated delays.