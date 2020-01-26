Andy Caldwell: A government watchdog vs. a career politician

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You name it! Medicare for all, banning private insurance, the Green New Deal, free college for everyone, a free universal basic income (even if you don’t want to work), a 70%-90% tax rate, open borders, the list goes on and on. All of these programs championed by congressional Democrats, including Salud Carbajal, present an existential threat to liberty and all this country has to offer hard-working people who deserve to keep what they have earned.

If you think waste, fraud and abuse are rampant in Washington, D.C. now, can you even imagine what will happen if we let government take over the rest of our economy? Look no further than our current experience here in California, a state that is run exclusively by socialists masquerading as Democrats.

What would happen if you send a government watchdog to Congress instead of a career politician? Now is your chance to find out! Understand that I have never aspired to become a politician and that is still true to this day. I simply want to serve and represent your interests, not partisan party interests, as I have been doing for the past 30 years. The only change? If you elect me to Congress, I will not only be able to speak, I will be able to cast a vote in your best interest!