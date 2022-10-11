Winegrape harvest is winding down with most of this vintage in the hands of the winemakers now. It was a compressed season, thanks in part to early, unseasonably hot weather, followed by tropical rain over much of the Central Coast.
I don’t recall ever being finished picking this early. Many years we are just beginning to harvest our chardonnay in October. Historically we pick our pinot noir early, starting around Labor Day and then transition into chardonnay. This season we were picking both at the same time which has its challenges, not only for growers but wineries as well.
Now we turn our attention to repairing irrigation systems, so they are ready to apply post-harvest water and fertilizer as efficiently as possible as we work through conserving our limited water supply. The extended forecast calls for rain on Oct. 23, lets hope the forecast is correct.
Now that harvest is over, things slow down on the vineyard, giving me time to look out over the vines and watch as the fall colors replace green leaves with deep red, yellow, and burgundy. While the days are still warm, our nights are cooling off into the low 60's, reminding us that autumn is in the air.
This time of year, there are countless fall festivals going on up and down the Central Coast, there are two that I have been involved with over the past 20 years that I think were and are special.
When I was involved with the Central Coast Winegrowers Association, we had a celebrate harvest fundraiser, thanks to the generosity of Jenny and Dick Dore’ in the hills of Foxen Canyon above their iconic winery.
It was a special event, mostly due to its location and the comradery of the folks that came out year after year.
As the winegrower’s organization faded away I became more involved with our Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau, which now holds its Celebrate the Hands That Feed Us celebration this time of year. Through the generosity of the Teixeira family at Tres Hermanas winery, we are able to hold this event in the idyllic beauty of Foxen Canyon.
I remember my friend Victor Tognazzini writing about driving out to one of our events in his weekly On The Farm column years ago. He talked about passing by the Sisquoc Chapel in the moonlight as it stood watch over the entrance to Foxen Canyon as he made his way home, over the winding country road, surrounded by cattle grazing among the oaks, dotting the hillsides along the way.
As this year’s Celebrate Harvest event wound down, I took moment to look out over the beautiful early evening countryside, along with the folks that came out to support the important work our County and State Farm Bureaus do to maintain our rural heritage and way of life.
I remembered my friend the late Ernie Righetti, whose BBQ crew, now under the watchful eye of Johanna Bradley, prepared a special rib eye, Santa Maria style BBQ next to none, for our guests. It was another special evening that reminded me why I continue to proudly advocate for farmers and ranchers through my role with the Farm Bureau.
Thanks to everyone who continues to support our farmers and ranchers throughout the County. Take a drive out on Foxen Canyon, stop by Tres Hermanas or Foxen winery, and enjoy a glass of wine while experiencing the timeless beauty of northern Santa Barbra County.
Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau and a director on the Santa Barbara County Fair Board. He can be reached at kmerrill@mesavineyard.com