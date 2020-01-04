Amy Goldman Koss: In life's winter, it's easier to be astounded by the spring

I watch my grandson, nearly 1 year old, lose it over gravity. The outrage! The insult! The heartbreak!

But tantrums are for the young, as are mass shootings, pyromania and road rage.

We older people write our representatives in Congress. We vote. You rarely hear us ranting as we creep out to the curb, clutching our bathrobes closed, toting another small bag of trash to add to the bin. We should get more credit for our decorum, especially considering all we have lost and are losing.

As we face another new year, we know we will watch a new crop of foolish people gain admiration. Some will be merely ridiculous; others will be horrifying.

We know that, in the new year, people we care about will suffer and die. Each of them will take a bit more of our past with them. Screaming will alter nothing. Things do not reverse.

In the infusion room where bags of chemical hope drip steadily through ports and needles into our bodies and the bodies of our friends, we sit politely, murmur gratefully.

When our bodies won't take us where we want to go, we change plans. We sit quietly. If our hands won't knit, we pet the cat.