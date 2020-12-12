Amanda Myers: An easier path to climate goals through electric vehicles

For Good Sam, the pandemic has not been without its challenges. At one point, there was a small outbreak at the agency’s Shelter Campus, where a handful of clients tested positive for COVID-19, and the facility entered a mandatory four-and-a-half-week quarantine. Unsurprisingly, Good Sam was prepared for the worst, and along with an emergency COVID-19 Response Grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation, the organization was able to stop the virus in its tracks.