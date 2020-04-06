Alice Patino: City of Santa Maria taking bold steps on COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This city is committed to protecting the health and safety of our struggling residents and businesses with answers, resources, eviction protections and more types of relief through this COVID-19 pandemic.

On your behalf, the city is collaborating with every level of government, and is seeking grants and state and federal funding because revenues that pay for our city services and staff are drying up.

I vow to do everything within our power. At today's (Tuesday's) meeting the City Council may vote to continue our local emergency to obtain more assistance.

I have regular meetings with Santa Barbara County Public Health, Dignity Health, mayors, supervisors, Assembly members, our Congress members, and state senators. Issues and updates are discussed. When there are opportunities to help one another we are all engaged.

I have spoken with Sheriff Bill Brown to be assured our residents will not be evicted. I have been in contact with Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham’s office to secure his help with the governor’s office to secure bans on eviction, both residential and commercial. We share your concerns, including the merits and holes in the governor’s statewide delay on evicting residential tenants, through May 31, who are unable to pay rent because of COVID-19.