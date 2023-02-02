Thomas Elias

From the moment Asian-Americans and other students brought lawsuits against affirmative action admission policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, it was clear that even if they prevailed, not much would change in California.

For this state’s mostly-liberal electorate has been anything but liberal when voting on affirmative action, the practice of favoring some minority groups over Whites and Asians in college admissions and contracting, giving them a boost to make up for past discrimination.

Every sign in the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearing on the combined Harvard/North Carolina cases was that the conservative-oriented court would vote at least 6-3 against affirmative action.

