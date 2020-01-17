Adewole S. Adamson and H. Gilbert Welch: Using artificial intelligence to diagnose cancer could mean unnecessary treatments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Furthermore, pathologists can disagree about who has breast cancer - even when presented with the same biopsy specimens under the microscope. The problem is far less for large, obvious cancers - far greater for small (even microscopic), early-stage cancers. That's because there is a gray area between cancer and not cancer. This has important implications for AI technology used for cancer screening.

AI systems will undoubtedly be able to consistently find subtle abnormalities on mammograms, which will lead to more biopsies. This will require pathologists to make judgments on subtler irregularities that may be consistent with cancer under the microscope, but may not represent disease destined to cause symptoms or death. In other words, reliance on pathologists for the ground truth could lead to an increase in cancer overdiagnosis.

The problem is not confined to breast cancer. Overdiagnosis and disagreement over what constitutes cancer are also problems relevant to melanoma, prostate and thyroid cancer. AI systems are already being developed for screening skin moles for melanoma and are likely to be employed in other cancers as well.