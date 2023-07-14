Thomas Elias

It was déjà vu all over again when this state’s largest newspaper and three major non-profits published a study showing 40 percent of Californians are thinking of leaving the state, while 70 percent are happy here.

Oops! How can the total of happy people and those thinking of moving top 100 percent by a big margin? Easy: Plenty of folks are ambivalent, as always; they’re happy, but wonder if things might be even better someplace else.

That mix of feelings has been fed by a steady diet of sometimes bogus news about California’s dropping population (far less than 2 percent over the last decade), which inspires many to think that if bunches of people are leaving, maybe there’s a good reason for it.

